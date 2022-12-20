Nicolas Monet bid farewell to the Tamworth City Swimming Club in the best possible style.
After 11 years, the much-loved coach is off to pastures new in the new year.
Taking up a job at the esteemed The Southport School, the just-wrapped up NSW Senior State Age Championships was his last meet with the Sharks.
He witnessed some great performances from them with four of the eight swimmers making finals, two achieving nationals qualifying times and all swimming at least one personal best.
"It's great to finish like this," Monet said.
Amelia Simm led the way and was adjudged the club's swimmer of the meet.
From her seven individual swims she set new pbs in six of them, was just touched out for the medals in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, placed sixth in the individual medley, swum national opens qualifying times in the 50m and 200m breaststroke and national age qualifying times in six of her events.
Bella Pollard meanwhile eclipsed her pb in six of her eight individual swims, and achieved a national (age) qualifying time in her 200m butterfly in which she placed fifth.
Ella Fittler and Tilani Smith also finalled in their 200m breaststroke events, finishing seventh and ninth respectively, and came away from the meet with new pbs; Fittler in all three of her individual events.
Chelsea Smith was another to have a great carnival in terms of pbs, swimming six in her individual events. Eliza Griffiths and James Ryan both swum two and Augustin Monet one.
The two Smith girls, Pollard and Fittler also all recorded pbs in their respective legs of the medley relay.
The personal best times were for [Nicholas] Monet one of the most pleasing parts about the swimmers' performance, especially after a "disruptive" start to the season between the cold temperature of the pool, illness and his impending departure, which has been "emotional for both the swimmers and myself".
He also then picked up COVID in the lead-up, which meant the swimmers had to train in the morning by themselves.
"With the combination of all of that I think they did very well," he said.
The good swims didn't end there with Marcus Ryan, on Monday, clocking a nationals qualifying time for his 5km at the state open water championships.
Monet noted what a great effort it was from Ryan, who hadn't been training as much as he focused on his HSC.
"It was amazing for him to be able to do that qualifying time," he said.
