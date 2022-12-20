The Northern Daily Leader

Swimming: Tamworth City swimmers notch pbs and national qualifying times at NSW Senior Stage Age Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amelia Simm was adjudged Tamworth City's swimmer of the meet for her performances at the NSW Senior State Age Championships. Picture supplied

Nicolas Monet bid farewell to the Tamworth City Swimming Club in the best possible style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.