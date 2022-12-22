It's out with the old and in with the used this Christmas.
Goodstart Early Learning Calala has set up a toy library and the entire community is being invited to get involved.
With a shed donated by Bunnings and a sign donated by McKnight Signs, families are encouraged to leave a toy and take a new one.
"We were just looking at ways to give back to the community," early childhood teacher Casey Rutherford said.
The concept was sparked from the children's recent lessons on recycling and remembering to give, rather than just receive these holidays.
It's a lesson they have well and truly taken to heart.
"They help put things in there that people have been donating, and they've bought some things in just to start up the toy exchange as well," Ms Rutherford said.
The library, which is only open during business hours and requires a key to enter, accepts most toys, besides big bikes or soft toys, due to hygiene.
