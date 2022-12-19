A number of Northern Inland Bolters juniors have gotten off to bright starts in one of the biggest weeks of the season.
The Bolters are taking part in the NSW Youth Championships this week, which spans three age divisions (under 13s, under 14s, under 15s).
Two rounds had been played prior to this week in each division except the 15s, who played their second game on Sunday and scored a resounding 70-run win for the Bolters, courtesy of Myles Harris' 54.
Throughout the week, each team will play five games - three one-dayers and two T20s.
Monday's games were played against Far North Coast, and featured a win for the under 14s, while the under 13s and under 15s fell short.
The standouts from the day were Archer Starr (4-32) in the under 15s, Riley Jones (47), Oliver Stubbs (43), and Sinclair Little (3-14) in the under 14s, and Gabriel O'Connor (36) in the under 13s.
