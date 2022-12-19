A CHOPPER ride, which saved Mackayla Jarrett's life, has received a $5000 thank you with the help of one local business.
Mackayla was airlifted to Newcastle with serious abdominal injuries after she was involved in an ATV rollover at Bective in October.
Two other teenage girls were involved in the crash and suffered minor injuries.
"They saved my life, without them I wouldn't be here," Mackayla said.
To say thank you for keeping her family friend alive, Calibre Country's Sophie Hughes organised a family fun day to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
"They [WRHS] have been so close to everybody in the Tamworth community, they help out so many families," Ms Hughes said.
"We didn't think twice about raising the money."
The family event was held in the carpark of the store, with live music, jumping castles, firetruck visits, raffles and a barbeque helping to raise $5,335.86.
Ms Hughes said she was "very impressed" by the amount the event managed to amass.
"It was a lot bigger day than I thought it was going to be," she said.
"It's pretty amazing, we can't thank people from the community enough for helping us out."
Jeff Galbraith from the chopper service said it was "humbling" to see so such "amazing" support for the service.
"The girls went through so much fright and trauma," he said.
"That's why we're there, that's why the service is there and that's why we've got staff there 24-hours-a-day ready to go."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.