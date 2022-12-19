The Northern Daily Leader
Good News

Tamworth's Calibre Country raises $5,335.86 for Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service after Bective rollover

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 19 2022 - 6:30pm
Westpac Rescue Helicopter's Jeff Galbraith, Mackayla Jarrett, Calibre Country's Sophie Hughes and staff. Picture by Peter Hardin

A CHOPPER ride, which saved Mackayla Jarrett's life, has received a $5000 thank you with the help of one local business.

