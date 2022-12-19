Police are appealing for assistance to locate a man missing from Sydney's Inner West.
Yubin Chen, aged 27, was last seen at about 3.55pm on Monday, December 5 this year at Coonabarabran.
When he could not be contacted, officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command started inquiries into his whereabouts.
It has been established he may have been in the Rockdale area on Saturday, December 17.
There are serious concerns for his welfare, as he lives with a medical condition which requires treatment.
Yubin is described as being of Asian appearance, 175cm, medium build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green khaki pants and black/white sneakers.
Yubin maybe driving a grey coloured Toyota Rav4 bearing NSW registration DF 12 QO.
He is known to frequent the Camperdown, Waterloo and Eden areas along with regional NSW and Canberra.
