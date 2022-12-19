The Northern Daily Leader

Group 4: Abby Schmiedel moves to North Tamworth to play alongside brother Josh

By Zac Lowe
December 19 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
They don't look a lot alike, but Abby and Josh Schmiedel are "very close" siblings and eager to play under the same banner for the first time in their lives. Picture by Peter Hardin.

They lived under the same roof, grew up together, and forged a close relationship that endures to this day, but remarkably, siblings Abby and Josh Schmiedel have never played rugby league for the same club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.