They lived under the same roof, grew up together, and forged a close relationship that endures to this day, but remarkably, siblings Abby and Josh Schmiedel have never played rugby league for the same club.
And, in an effort to remedy that situation, Abby has decided to leave the Kootingal Roosters after four years as both a player and coach and relocate to the North Tamworth Bears.
"[The Bears are] very close to home, and with it being Josh's final year, it's also my partner [Zach Hatch's] last chance to have a run with him as well," Abby said.
And though it was "hard" to say goodbye to the Roosters, the 25-year-old was grateful for all the club had given her.
"I've got a lot of respect for Jeff Faint and Geoff Sharpe out there, they helped me out a fair bit," she said.
"The team and the girls out there, we've had pretty close friendships out there. It's sad, but that's how football is sometimes."
Their departure took place on amicable terms, but Abby said she and Zach still expect some "added competitiveness" when they play Kootingal next year.
As far as Josh is concerned, it will be nice "to play with Zach instead of against him" for once, and the hulking second-rower said having his little sister and good friend switch clubs to play with him "means a bit to me".
But more than that, Josh expects the move to bring them closer as a family.
"I've got little kids and she's got little kids, so it'll make it more of a family day for us," he said.
"It's the first time we've all been at the one club, so it'll make it a lot easier with babysitters too."
At 35 years old, Josh said niggling injuries had taken their toll and that he wanted to "pull up stumps before I'm a shadow of what I used to be".
As of right now, there is no guarantee he will actually play next year as he is still recovering from surgery on his eye to fix a detached retina.
But even if he doesn't, having Abby at the Bears will be "a really good opportunity to spend more time together", and it will resolve the headache of who to support when North Tamworth and Kootingal face off.
That, however, was less of a dilemma for Abby.
"I've supported Norths my whole life, with Josh and my dad [Mick Schmiedel] playing there when I was a kid," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.