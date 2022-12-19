CHILDREN have gotten a head start on recycling right this Christmas.
Goodstart Early Learning Calala has been teaching kids how to care for country, and where food comes from.
"That led into recycling," early childhood teacher Casey Rutherford said.
The children brought in bottles from home and put them through the 'return and earn' process, and used the money gained to buy fresh food.
"We were learning about food that comes from a factory, and then food that comes from the ground," she said.
"Then we had a little cooking week with some fresh, healthy food."
The early childhood educators decided the 'reduce, reuse, recycle' message can be connected to Christmas.
"We've been talking about the joy of giving at Christmas, not just receiving," Ms Rutherford said.
It prompted another 'return and earn' adventure, but this time profits would be used to put together a holiday hamper for Liberty Foodcare on Robert Street.
Liberty Foodcare is a not for profit organisation helping the Tamworth community by providing free groceries for families that may be facing tough times.
Shampoo, conditioner, cake mix and essential items were gathered by the Goodstart Early Learning children from IGA.
Some kids asked when they would get to have the goodies stowed away inside the hamper.
"That really prompted talk about, 'remember it's not for us, it's for people in need who aren't as well off'," Ms Rutherford said.
It's a message the educators drum in again and again.
"We try and do something like that every year," she said.
"Just to teach that part about giving, and not always receiving."
