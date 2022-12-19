As has been the case in so many instances over the years, the Paterson brothers were the architects of Bective East's most recent victory.
And, in a serendipitous twist, they were bowling from both ends to bring down the curtain on the nailbiter against Tamworth City United on Saturday.
"It is nice [to close out a match with Luke]," Jye, who also captains Bective, said.
"Especially as two spinners, you don't see two spinners going late in the innings too often."
But before he began his bowling spell at Riverside 1, Jye starred with the bat in scoring 58 at the top of the order on a dusty surface.
After a lively start, in which he blasted a handful of boundaries over the heads of City opening bowlers Tait Jordan and Andrew Baines, Jye's innings became more circumspect as the ball roughed up and began to grip.
"You've got to take advantage of that powerplay a little bit," he said.
"We usually do that pretty well, myself and Abel [Carney]. And they were a little bit under strength today, so it was in my mind to put a little bit of pressure back on them."
Given how far the ball was spinning, Jye's dismissal with the score at 5-107 might have sparked a collapse but for a stoic partnership of 51 between Ian Hobson and Toby Craig for the sixth wicket.
That enabled Bective to reach 6-160, a competitive total but one that City had surpassed regularly in previous matches.
However, given the condition of the surface and the spin of the Paterson brothers, the run chase was going to be significantly tougher than it might have been on No. 1 Oval.
And, when Nick Hird and Kurt Barton opened the bowling and quickly snared the wickets of the opening batters, City was left wobbling at 2-5.
Young gun Charlie Henderson (45) steadied the ship for a while, in tandem with Patrick Dwyer (24) and Samuel Holmes (27), but Luke created the opening Bective needed when Henderson skied a low full toss to mid-off.
From there, wickets began to fall with regularity as City stumbled from 3-86 to 6-97.
The second innings might have ended sooner were it not for some dropped catches, which left the skipper frustrated.
"I was a touch annoyed, because we shouldn't have let them into the game," Jye said.
"We dropped a few chances and a few stupid runs, a few uncharacteristic things happened."
Sam Fox's 22, as part of a 40-run seventh-wicket partnership with Holmes, got City within 24 runs of the total. But his dismissal triggered a late collapse as they eventually fell 11 runs short.
Jye, who snared the last wicket with a run-out off his own bowling, was ultimately pleased with Bective's performance against the top-ranked team.
"It was one of our best batting performances as a team," he said.
"We haven't batted out our overs too often this year in the one dayers. If we don't bat out our overs, we probably lose that game today.
"It was good to get an innings going into the Christmas break."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.