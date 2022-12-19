The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Video
Photos

Cricket: Patersons star as Bective East upset Tamworth City United

By Zac Lowe
Updated December 19 2022 - 1:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As has been the case in so many instances over the years, the Paterson brothers were the architects of Bective East's most recent victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.