The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby League: John Hickey keen to see more opportunities for women to play tackle league

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated December 20 2022 - 6:25pm, first published 10:00am
John Hickey has been a strong advocate for more opportunities for women to play tackle league.

Veteran Gunnedah-based multi-sport coach John Hickey believes there is a place in the rugby league landscape for women's tackle and expects the recently unveiled Group 4 pre-season competition to draw players "out of the woodwork".

SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

