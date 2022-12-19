Veteran Gunnedah-based multi-sport coach John Hickey believes there is a place in the rugby league landscape for women's tackle and expects the recently unveiled Group 4 pre-season competition to draw players "out of the woodwork".
To be played at Scully Park through February and March, the Wests Entertainment Group women's rugby league competition is being seen as a momentous step forward for the women's game.
It's a step Hickey is a strong advocate of.
He coached one of the sides during the recent Northern Tigers' ladies tackle competition and spoke about needing "to move rugby league to where girls that play rugby league are actually playing rugby league".
Testing the waters, the wet weather did stall the momentum of the competition somewhat with only three of the six rounds ending up being played, but it showed the interest was there.
"I think it's important for us to realise that touch football and league tag are a different sport to rugby league," Hickey continued.
"I think sometimes we can get confused; because they've got a ball in the game and it looks similar they think it's the same game. It's not."
Previously coaching the Gunnedah women's rugby side, and believes the lack of a women's tackle competition is leaving players on the sidelines.
"As soon as we have a competition where the local teams have to build their team, there'll be girls that have never played either league tag or touch that will come out of the woodwork and play rugby league," he said.
He saw that first hand during the Northern Tigers comp.
A number of the players involved hadn't played league tag before, but were enticed by the chance to play contact football.
"I see the glint in their eye, they want to play," Hickey remarked.
Ideally he would like to see a competition run during the regular season, but that is a little way off.
"We need to start small," he said.
"I personally think there's not enough girls around just at the moment for any more than four teams."
But he has no doubt once the seeds are sown it will flourish.
The WEG WRL is open to anyone 17-years-old and above and is slated to kick-off on February 18.
Players can nominate here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.