1926 - Much of the William Missen 'Timbumburi' Estate was purchased by Major Eric Hyman, becoming most of today's Tamworth suburb of Hillvue, with the majority of streets in the area named after the Missen (Florence, Hilda, Kathleen, Lydia, Margaret, Marie, Olivia, Vera) and Hyman (Bruce, David, Diane, Edward, Jean, Jill, John, Nancy, Petra, Robert, Suzanne, Robyn) family members : // A branch of the NRMA established, replacing the Northern Motorists Association, with William Williams appointed as first guide/patrol man. He travelled on a Harley Davidson motor-bike with a sidecar box, his territory extending to Uralla/Walcha/Nundle/Quirindi/Gunnedah/Manilla : // The Tamworth & District Polo Club was formed, with their first Polo ground on a property on Wallamore Road, later at 'Goodwood Park', followed by a ground within Tamworth Racecourse, and then by 1931 at 'Mornington' : // Tamworth High School started their great record in the annual statewide University Shield Rugby League competition, winning the Final 13-8 at their first attempt, followed by 3 in succession, with many more to come. The team was captained by Allen Norris, judged the best player in the Final. Norris was later a teacher at Tamworth Primary School for many years. (Well I remember teaching with "Pop" Norris.) : // Tamworth Scouts established a permanent home with their new Scout Hall in Griffin Avenue, East Tamworth : // A Monday to Friday free rail service was introduced on June 30, to enable school students to travel from Werris Creek to Tamworth for secondary education, picking up and setting down near students' homes en route : // The Oxley Memorial Anchor on Manilla Road, erected by Cockburn Shire Council, was unveiled by NSW Premier Hon. W. A. Holman on September 2, 108 years after John Oxley's party camped at their nearby Peel River campsite : // William Silver, one of Tamworth's foremost inventors, passed away at age 72 on October 3. His renowned shearing machine was the most recognised of his inventions, amongst the world's best at the time : // Peel River Land & Mineral Company offered their Nundle Sub-Division for closer settlement sale on October 22, consisting of 13 farms, totalling 5832 hectares : // A branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) was formed, comprising 110 foundation members, their first meetings held in the Oddfellows Hall in Fitzroy St : // The first ever visit to Tamworth by a NSW Sheffield Shield team took place, with a match against a Tamworth XI played on No.1 Oval on November 23. NSW, captained by Alan Kippax, scored 129, with Tamworth, captained by Eric Hyman, scoring 86. Local business houses were closed between 1pm and 4pm for the event : // c 1926 - Lillyman's Cordials commenced operations on the site of the previous Royal Standard Brewery, near today's 'Spotlight', continuing on in Tamworth for many years.