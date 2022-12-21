The Northern Daily Leader
Stepping Back in Time || Tamworth between 1926 and 1933

By Mike Cashman - Tamworth Historical Society
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:22pm, first published 11:00am
The War Memorial Gates in Brisbane St were officially opened and unveiled on November 13, 1927, by Brigadier-General S.G.E. Henry.

The Oxley Memorial Anchor on Manilla Road, erected by Cockburn Shire Council, was unveiled by NSW Premier Hon. W. A. Holman on September 2, 1926.

The interior of the original Capitol Theatre in Brisbane St, opened in 1927, and considered to be one of the outstanding country theatres in NSW.

As we continue our journey into the past, today, we look at some of the significant local events that occurred in Tamworth between 1926 and 1933.

