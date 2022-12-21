The War Memorial Gates in Brisbane St were officially opened and unveiled on November 13, 1927, by Brigadier-General S.G.E. Henry.
The Oxley Memorial Anchor on Manilla Road, erected by Cockburn Shire Council, was unveiled by NSW Premier Hon. W. A. Holman on September 2, 1926.
As we continue our journey into the past, today, we look at some of the significant local events that occurred in Tamworth between 1926 and 1933.
1926 - Much of the William Missen 'Timbumburi' Estate was purchased by Major Eric Hyman, becoming most of today's Tamworth suburb of Hillvue, with the majority of streets in the area named after the Missen (Florence, Hilda, Kathleen, Lydia, Margaret, Marie, Olivia, Vera) and Hyman (Bruce, David, Diane, Edward, Jean, Jill, John, Nancy, Petra, Robert, Suzanne, Robyn) family members : // A branch of the NRMA established, replacing the Northern Motorists Association, with William Williams appointed as first guide/patrol man. He travelled on a Harley Davidson motor-bike with a sidecar box, his territory extending to Uralla/Walcha/Nundle/Quirindi/Gunnedah/Manilla : // The Tamworth & District Polo Club was formed, with their first Polo ground on a property on Wallamore Road, later at 'Goodwood Park', followed by a ground within Tamworth Racecourse, and then by 1931 at 'Mornington' : // Tamworth High School started their great record in the annual statewide University Shield Rugby League competition, winning the Final 13-8 at their first attempt, followed by 3 in succession, with many more to come. The team was captained by Allen Norris, judged the best player in the Final. Norris was later a teacher at Tamworth Primary School for many years. (Well I remember teaching with "Pop" Norris.) : // Tamworth Scouts established a permanent home with their new Scout Hall in Griffin Avenue, East Tamworth : // A Monday to Friday free rail service was introduced on June 30, to enable school students to travel from Werris Creek to Tamworth for secondary education, picking up and setting down near students' homes en route : // The Oxley Memorial Anchor on Manilla Road, erected by Cockburn Shire Council, was unveiled by NSW Premier Hon. W. A. Holman on September 2, 108 years after John Oxley's party camped at their nearby Peel River campsite : // William Silver, one of Tamworth's foremost inventors, passed away at age 72 on October 3. His renowned shearing machine was the most recognised of his inventions, amongst the world's best at the time : // Peel River Land & Mineral Company offered their Nundle Sub-Division for closer settlement sale on October 22, consisting of 13 farms, totalling 5832 hectares : // A branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) was formed, comprising 110 foundation members, their first meetings held in the Oddfellows Hall in Fitzroy St : // The first ever visit to Tamworth by a NSW Sheffield Shield team took place, with a match against a Tamworth XI played on No.1 Oval on November 23. NSW, captained by Alan Kippax, scored 129, with Tamworth, captained by Eric Hyman, scoring 86. Local business houses were closed between 1pm and 4pm for the event : // c 1926 - Lillyman's Cordials commenced operations on the site of the previous Royal Standard Brewery, near today's 'Spotlight', continuing on in Tamworth for many years.
1927 - Two new rural Post Offices were established in the Peel Valley, at Tangaratta/Byamee and at Loomberah : // One of the first sections of tar-sealed roads in the Tamworth area was laid down, only 800m long on the Armidale Road between Tamworth and Nemingha : // The original Capitol Theatre in Brisbane St was opened by Mayor W. H.Thibault, with the first film shown being "Fast and Furious", making its Australian premiere in Tamworth (SEE PHOTO) : // On August 19 the newly-formed Tamworth CWA opened a Baby Health Centre, upstairs on T. J. Treloar's 'Brisbane House' at the corner of Peel & Brisbane St (today's 'Cotton On' location) : // The War Memorial Gates in Brisbane St were officially opened and unveiled on November 13 by Brigadier-General S.G.E. Henry, with the previously named Britten Park becoming officially known as ANZAC Park.
1928 - A significant move was made in the latter half of the year to adopt the present street numbers in use today in Tamworth, with some of the old numbers remaining in place until the early 1930's : // The Great Northern Road, the inland route through Tamworth linking Sydney to Queensland, was renamed the Great Northern Highway, then 5 years later renamed today's New England Highway : // A significant upgrade to Tamworth's sewerage sanitation system commenced with the Treatment Works on the 'Ardullie' Estate between Manilla Road and the river. Within a few years nearly 52 km of pipes or sewer mains had been installed : // A North-Western Division of the Department of Main Roads was created, headquarters in the Department of Lands building in Fitzroy St : // A young Don Bradman made an appearance on No.1 Oval on March 27/28, playing for NSW v Tamworth. Bradman had scores of 20 and 128 not out, with NSW scoring 318 & 4/224, with Tamworth totalling 172 & 132. Bradman also took 5 wickets for 34. In his second innings Bradman hit 2 sixes into Lower St (Kable Avenue) : // Cliff Pearce became the first Tamworth resident to represent Australia in Rugby League, playing in the 3rd Rugby League Test against England on July 21, scoring a try in that match. Pearce had played for North Tamworth Rugby League Club before transferring to Sydney's Western Suburbs after the Test Match : // The 'Weekly News' newspaper commenced publication on September 6, printed by the Tamworth Newspaper Company : // The National Bank of Australia opened a branch at 360 Peel Street on October 22 : // Chinnery's Baths became our 2nd Tamworth public swimming pool after the Paradise Weir, with the entrance near the Peel/Darling St corner. Olympians Arn Borg and "Boy" Charlton gave an exhibition at the Opening : // c 1928 - A second Tamworth Catholic Church, St Patricks, was established near the St Josephs Convent in West Tamworth : // c 1928 - The first machine-operated dry cleaner's plant (Tamworth Dry Cleaners) opened at 291 Peel St, previous ones having been hand-operated.
More like it:
1929 - The Boer War Memorial, originally in the middle of the Brisbane/Marius St intersection, was relocated to Railway Park off Marius St, due to it having become a traffic hazard (SEE PHOTO) : // Bective Public School commenced, continuing until 1943 : // The steel replacement of the wooden supports of the Railway Viaduct was finally completed, having commenced in 1917 : // On September 30 "The Black Watch" became the first "talkies" film shown in Tamworth, screened in the Capitol Theatre, after years of only "silent" movies taking place in Tamworth : // A new Fire Station was erected in Fitzroy St, occupied on September 30. It co-incided with the arrival of a new Denns Fire Engine :
1930 - The New England Light Horse was formed, with a sub-unit in Tamworth and headquarters in Armidale : // The Presbyterian Boys Hostel opened on January 31 in Napier St, opposite the Tamworth Bowling Club Green. It catered for both Primary & Secondary education, with an original enrolment of 34 boys : // One of Tamworth's worst ever fires occurred on March 6, when the unoccupied 4-storey Royal Standard Brewery Malt House on the corner of Dean St & Brewery Lane caught fire in the early hours of the morning : // The Peel River Land & Mineral Company offered a North-Eastern Sub-Division sale, comprising 16 farms over 9855 hectares : // The Holden School of Flying arrived in Tamworth on April 25 to organise instructional flying classes. Soon after, on May 28, the Tamworth Aero Club was formed. Early goals of the latter were flying instruction, provision of a licensed airport, and organisation of an air pageant : // Tamworth's first air tragedy occurred on May 31, with an instructor and pupil both killed in a crash in Denison St between Barnes St and the railway line. This led to the premature closing of the School of Flying and the Tamworth Aero Club : // The supply of electricity was extended to Kootingal, with the Hon. Frank Chaffey opening the extension on September 6 : // c 1930 - The Christian Brothers College, which had formed in Tamworth in 1925, occupied its new buildings in Carthage St by February, now the location of St Nicholas Primary School.
c 1931 - The Great Depression was strongly felt in Tamworth following the Government Savings Bank of NSW suspending withdrawal payments. Local homeless and unemployment figures grew. Around 400 were unemployed with the total Tamworth population just over 10 000. Under the Government's RED scheme various public works were undertaken, eventually construction of the Eastern River Levy Bank, the road to the Oxley Lookout, and the establishment of Belmore Park : // Tamworth Ladies' Hockey Club got underway, following on from earlier Tamworth High School Girls teams, the local competition growing to 5 teams by 1932.
1932 - The famous pioneering airman Charles Kingsford Smith landed his "Southern Cross" at the old West Tamworth Airport (now Taminda) on February 8, taking people on "joy rides" over and around the town : // The Rotary Club of Tamworth was formed on April 11, initially with 17 members. It was the first of the various Rotary Clubs in Tamworth : // Tamworth Literary Society was formed with monthly meetings and membership limited to 12, the Society continuing until the present time.
1933 - Tamworth Croquet Club was officially opened on April 8 with a membership of 32, their competitions originally undertaken near today's Hands of Fame Park : // The associated Australian Agricultural Company & Peel River Land & Mineral Company, both significant in Tamworth's early growth, appointed a common General Superintendent : // c 1933 - Men's Hockey got underway with the formation of the Tamworth Rovers Hockey Club and later the Bachelors Hockey Club, soon to play matches against Armidale, Gunnedah & Werris Creek.
Fellow historians, stand by for the next issue of 'Stepping Back in Time', dealing with local happenings from 1934 onwards.
