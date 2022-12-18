If spectators at No. 1 Oval were unaware that the Tamworth Magpies Over 50s had been the best side in the Doug Walters Cup for years, they were quickly alerted to that fact today.
Up against what captain Steve Wilson reckoned to be "one of the strongest New England teams" he has faced, the Magpies put on a clinic.
"Everything clicked for us today," Wilson said with a smile.
The scorecards rarely tell the whole truth of a match, but today's was one of those scarce cases where it is plain to see on paper.
Five of Tamworth's top six batters retired after reaching 40, with Dean Pike not out on 27 as the Magpies compiled 2-279 with little trouble.
In response, New England struggled to negotiate the wiles of veteran spinner, Andrew O'Halloran, who claimed 3-38 from eight overs in his first Doug Walters Cup game since a Man of the Match performance in last year's grand final.
"His first five or six overs were really good, picking up those three wickets," Wilson said.
But the skipper also went out of his way to praise the fielding, which was superb and bordering on magical at times today.
"We got a couple of run-outs, and Bronte Reed took a catch that was pretty spectacular," Wilson said.
"He went up in the air and dived to catch it full stretch. Those type of efforts in the field make a big difference."
New England battled but in the end fell to 184 all out.
The Magpies' 95-run win was the culmination of an immaculate performance in each facet of the game, which portends poorly for their future opponents as they seek a fourth straight title.
"We couldn't ask for a much better performance [in terms of] batting, fielding, and bowling," Wilson said.
"We're keen to have another successful year, so to start well like this is a good pointer for what's ahead."
