The Northern Daily Leader

Vets Cricket: Tamworth Magpies dominate New England in Doug Walters Cup opener

By Zac Lowe
December 18 2022 - 6:00pm
If spectators at No. 1 Oval were unaware that the Tamworth Magpies Over 50s had been the best side in the Doug Walters Cup for years, they were quickly alerted to that fact today.

