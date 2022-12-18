A SINGLE group has come out in support of the construction of the new Dungowan Dam, while the project accepted submissions on its plans.
Without the proposed new dam, Tamworth's water supply will remain in a risky situation unless an alternative source of water is developed, the Peel Valley Water Users Association said.
Four other groups commented on the project, while the remainder of the 61 total submissions opposed it.
The project will not secure water supply into the future, and cheaper alternatives are available, Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association Inc said in its objection.
"Taxpayers of NSW do not want to pay for a project with no cost benefit and significant environmental damage," the submission read.
Public money would be better spent securing water security through more efficient use, and many other options have not been fully assessed, Tamworth Water Security Alliance said.
"Climate change predictions of lower rainfall, less runoff and higher evaporation rates will negate the investment in a new, larger Dungowan Dam," the alliance wrote.
The Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) failed to assess 18 threatened species, including protected species, the Tamworth branch of the National Parks Association said.
"The biodiversity impacts of the proposed new Dungowan Dam are sufficient alone to prevent the dam going ahead," the submission stated.
Among the four groups to comment on the EIS, the Dungowan Creek and Valley Water Users Association was concerned with the lack of data on water sharing.
"It has been stated on occasions that this new dam is all about Tamworth Regional Council's water supply. That statement is a concern for the Valley residents," assistant secretary Peter Bagshaw said.
Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council commented its support, based on conditions that the project managers work closely with traditional owners to manage and protect cultural materials.
The project area is partly within the Gomeroi People's Native Title Determination Claim, with the water and waterways of Gomeroi Country of particular significance to Gomeroi People.
There is concern that increased capacity of the new Dungowan Dam may affect Dungowan Creek and other connected waterways within the Peel Valley and Namoi River catchment area.
Impacts on native title rights and interests must be mitigated wherever possible, the applicant commented.
A response to the issues raised is required from the Department of Planning and Environment by April 26.
