The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Most submissions to Dungowan Dam plans call for 'other options'

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A response to the issues raised in submissions to new Dungowan Dam plans is required from the Department of Planning and Environment by April 26, 2023. Picture from file

A SINGLE group has come out in support of the construction of the new Dungowan Dam, while the project accepted submissions on its plans.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.