Standing at well over six feet tall, 15-year-old Charlie Whale appears older than he actually is.
But that may be down to the teenager's air of calm as much as it is his physical appearance.
Not much bothers Whale. Not even when he was called on to bowl against Tamworth City on Saturday, who it appeared were barreling towards Bective East's total of 160 at Riverside 1.
"I find I focus and get the job done most of the time [in tough situations]," Whale said.
Coming in off an ambling run, Whale produced surprising pace which had the ball spitting through to keeper Abel Carney.
And though he only bowled five overs, and snared just the two wickets, their impact was immeasurable.
After City's middle order all made contributions and looked to be in control at 3-86, the dismissal of top-scorer Charlie Henderson (45) brought captain Tait Jordan to the crease.
And, in the first over Whale bowled to Jordan, he was soon slapped down the ground for four. But it was the next ball from the youngster that showed his composure. It was a similar line, but a touch shorter, and though Jordan looked ready to play the same shot again, he checked it and bunted the ball back into Whale's outstretched right hand.
Oscar Spinks was Whale's next victim, clean bowled soon after, and the youngster had quickly put the brakes on City's run chase in just a couple of overs.
"It was coming out pretty good, better than I'd hoped," he said.
"I was really [happy with how I bowled]. I just run down, hit the spot, and hope something happens."
This season is the first in which Whale has played regular first grade cricket, and his impact has already been tangible on the side.
Bective captain, Jye Paterson, spoke warmly about the youngster, and hopes he can continue to grow as a cricketer the more he plays in seniors.
"He's one of those kids that's very raw, but got a lot of talent at any sport," Paterson said.
"He's the rare all-round cricketer that does all facets pretty well. He bowls really well, he probably hasn't gotten the chances with the bat in first grade yet, and he fields really well. He brings it all to the table."
While his talent with bat or ball in hand is abundant and obvious, Whale's true passion is basketball.
He is fresh from a stint in the Country NSW under 16s in July, and will return to their fold in January for a one-week tournament in Albury.
He has also been named in the top 15 squad for the NSW Country 18s.
As he prepares to enter Year 10 at Farrer next year, Charlie does not yet know what he wants to pursue after school. But it is clear that basketball is still a significant part of the equation.
For now, he sees cricket as something to "fill the weekends" in the summer, but Bective will doubtless want to keep him around while they can.
