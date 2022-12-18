DIRECTOR Ben Mettam teaches his students the fun of putting on a show.
O'Grady Drama New England presented its annual senior performance ensemble - a production of Australian ghost story Never Never Alone.
Performers were "thrown in the deep end" with a tech rehearsal, dress rehearsal and two performances on Friday and Saturday December 16 and 17.
READ MORE:
"When we come to showtime, I teach them how to put on a show," Mr Mettam said.
"They source costumes, we build the sets together, they're heavily involved in everything."
Five of the senior students plan to pursue artistic careers - with one off to film school and another heading to NIDA to study performance makeup.
Drama has always been a creative outlet for Mr Mettam, who left a career in finance to be an artist.
"This pursuit was always a hobby," he said.
"It was always what I wanted to do, and one day I just decided I'm going to change careers and move on this path."
The few years that children haven't been able to go and see theatre and live performances due to COVID, will have a noticeable impact on the number of them choosing to follow an artistic path, he said.
"It's when they go and see the shows, that's when they decide that's what they want to do," he said.
The Children's theatre academy has approximately 150 students across New England, Gunnedah, Armidale and Tamworth.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.