Time has not expunged Matthew Nean's despair over his 20-year rugby league ban, nor his determination to get back on the field.
And now, with the deadline for legal action in his case looming, the Tamworth father of three has launched a high-profile bid to appeal his ban.
The former Wests Lions halfback was suspended after being sent off for making contact with referee James Brown in the Lions' spiteful 2016 grand final loss to North Tamworth at Jack Woolaston Oval. The match was abandoned 10 minutes early after six of other Lions were also marched.
Nean's decision to reject an 18-week suspension for an early guilty plea resulted in the 31-year-old being rubbed out for 20 years for contrary conduct.
The Tamworthian fought the charge because he said his contact with Brown was accidental. Video footage of the incident shows Nean, who has his head down, brush against Brown as the referee awards a penalty.
Six years after the punishment was imposed, Nean and his longtime partner Teegan Hewson are hopeful a surge in media coverage of his case will work in their favour.
In an article on Nean published this week, the Sydney Morning Herald revealed that Melbourne-based law firm Sports Lawyer had contacted the NSWRL in March and asked it to review the ban, but the request was denied.
In response, Sports Lawyer was considering whether to seek an extension of the case's statute of limitations in order to launch a Supreme Court action.
Nean will be 45 before he can play again. He and Hewson told the Leader on Friday afternoon that they had been overwhelmed by the positive response to the SMH article.
Nean said "the ultimate goal is just to get back out there playing", although he would like to be exonerated.
He added: "Like I said before, it's [footy] my life. We've tried for so long ... we're not gonna stop 'till I'm allowed to play football again."
When Nean was told he had received a 20-year suspension, he initially thought it was a "joke". The reality of his situation led to sleepless nights, depression and his family being negatively impacted too, he said.
He said he could not even attend matches to watch his two sons, Kobhan, 13, and Nixhan, 8, play because on multiple occasions he had been ejected from grounds. However, he said his suspension did not apply to spectating.
"That's why I was confused when they'd approach us to tell us to leave," he added.
He now watches his boys play from car parks.
Nean - who trained with Cronulla one preseason - currently works at the Aboriginal Land Council, where he mentors Indigenous youths. He would like to coach rugby league, but is prevented from doing so under his ban.
"I've matured a lot as well," he said. "Like, now I am mentoring kids, year 11 and year 12. But other than that, I'll help any kid."
Hewson said she and Nean had fought for six years to get him back on a footy field.
"We haven't stopped," she said. "Whether it be through a social media post, or contacting countless barristers ... [but] this is the furthest we've got in six years.
"So we're hoping that this might be the change."
Hewson said rugby league was in Nean's "blood, his DNA. It just comes naturally to him".
"To be stripped of that, you'd feel like you've got no purpose in life," she added.
"And I know that sounds silly, because he's still a great father, he still works and provides [for his family], but you take something away from somebody that is their lifeline, how do they react?"
Nean had reacted, Hewson continued, by going to the gym, seeing psychologists and doing "a lot of soul-searching" and "repairing" of his mental health.
A NSWRL spokeswoman reiterated that the Nean case was "not a matter that we would ever engage in public commentary on".
The late Terry Quinn, who was Country Rugby League chief executive when Nean was suspended, had said the former playmaker deserved the "harshest of penalties".
"In the case of Matt Nean, you are talking about a repeat offender who had just returned from serving a long suspension for a similar offence," Quinn told the Daily Telegraph.
In a Facebook post, Tamworth councillor Marc Sutherland said Nean's suspension "remains the worst decision I have ever seen in country sports".
The Gomeroi man said "the damage from this decision has not only had a devastating impact on Matt's life, but it has impacted heavily on his family and our entire community. I am proud to say #IStandWithMatt".
