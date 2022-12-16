The captains for the inaugural Wests Entertainment Group women's rugby league competition have been unveiled.
Abby Schmiedel, Sarah Stewart, Amy Barraclough and Amelia Williams (nee Tunamena) will lead the four teams in the pre-season competition, which is being run by Group 4 and will be played at Scully Park over four Saturday's through February and March.
All four are well known and respected players within the group and wider Greater Northern Region, Group 4 chairman Terry Psarakis told G4 Media.
Looking to build off the recent Greater Northern Tigers' ladies tackle competition, it has been modelled on the [men's] WEG 9's, which ran in 2020, with four squads of 20 and a draft to select the four teams ahead of the competition kick-off on February 18.
"We've got four good sponsors as well as major sponsors, Wests" Psarakis said, advising that there will be prizemoney of $5000.
Werris Creek's Lisa Dellar will oversee the new competition, which has come about, Psarakis said, because "it appears the girls want to play 13-a-side, tackle rugby league".
Schmiedel, who is on the recovery from a knee injury, is excited to be a part of the WEG WRL.
"It's going to be exciting," she told G4 Media.
"It's going to be a good experience for the girls. We haven't had a comp like this before and I know quite a few girls are interested."
The competition will run through to March 11.
Players can nominate via the following link https://profile.mysideline.com.au/register/clubsearch/?criteria=northern%20region&type=player&activity=&gender=&agemin=&agemax=&comptype=contact,non-contact&source=rugby-league
