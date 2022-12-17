READY to drink - that's how customers at Dan Murphy's are feeling in the nick of time for the holidays.
"Your cruisers, pre-made cocktails are huge," Tamworth store manager Shanais Marcus-Hogue said.
"Anything in a can or a box that they can take camping, or don't have to spend a lot of prep on, that's what customers are loving at the moment."
It's a change from the alcohol usually flying off the shelves.
"We sell a lot of beer," she said.
"It's a hard thing to change people from, our mainstream beers, but we've also got a few wine and spirit lovers.
"People are always looking to try something new."
Her advice for customers picking up a bevvie for a party or event, is to know their crowd, and what they want from the experience.
"That's what we're here for," she said.
"If you're sitting down to that lovely meal or if you're camping, what do you want that to look like?
"You don't want to be slaving over trying to make cocktails, when you can buy it in a box, or buy it in a can."
There are plenty of low-alcohol, no-alcohol options to lean on to get through the holidays responsibly.
"You can always mix it up a bit and have a day off with a non-alcoholic drink," she said.
"There's some really decent products on the market."
The 30-year-old mum of four reaches for a Bilpin non-alcoholic cider, or an "old-school" kalua with milk.
"Not too wild," she said.
Shanais Marcus-Hogue was named the country's liquor store manager of the year at the 2022 Retail Drinks Industry Awards.
