COUNCIL will push ahead with its citizenship ceremony on Australia Day despite changes from the federal government.
A reversal of the Morrison-government rule will allow local councils to host citizenship ceremonies three days before or after January 26.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he believed ceremonies should still take place on January 26, but the rule change would allow more people to become Australian citizens.
"We want people to become Australian citizens, and that is why we should not place red tape for ideological reasons in front of that opportunity," Mr Albanese said.
A spokesperson for Tamworth Regional Council told the Leader "council plans to host ceremonies as normal" which would see residents become citizens on Australia Day.
On January 26 this year, 32 people were granted full citizenship at a ceremony at the Tamworth Town Hall.
The rule restricting local councils to host ceremonies only on Australia Day was introduced by the Morrison government in 2019.
Councils could be stripped of their right to hold citizenship ceremonies if they refused to comply.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
