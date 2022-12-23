Your say on the day's top stories

Allan Lisle makes a valid point about how renewables should be in the right place and if we cannot put wind turbines where the wind blows best, then it makes a mockery of this claim.
There are two proven geographic sites where wind blows regularly and with enough strength. These are either coastal areas, where flat oceans generate a heat differential with the land which causes air to move, and mountain ridges where the plains below perform a similar role, that is collecting heat which rises up the mountain-side as wind.
It is similarly logical to place solar panels where they get the most sun for the longest periods. Allan seems to be worried about the placement of these energy creating systems after their working life is over.
What I can assure Allan is that, unlike the carbon generated by burning fossil fuels, the waste from solar panels and wind turbines will not end up in the atmosphere heating the planet, which is what is happening every single day that we are not generating power from renewables.
It is remarkable that people pretend to be concerned about what to do with relatively small amounts of waste some 20-30 years in the future, so much so that they are willing to continue the release of environmental destroying carbon waste now and for the next 20-30 years.
We need to act now, and we need to put up renewable power generation systems where the wind blows best and the sun shines longest.
Andrew Brown, Nundle
The TRRRA is a non-profit association whose charter is to represent to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) and other government bodies on behalf of TRC residents on matters that affect their interests by any person, organisation or government body.
The below comments are made as a matter of public interest to assist Tamworth Regional Council in its decision making.
On 30 November Liverpool Shire Council, with the main centre being Quirindi population 3,400, announced they were being funded by NSW State Government to build a new town swimming pool.
The funding is for a six lane 50 metre Olympic size swimming pool with a replacement filtration plant, and construction of a water play feature for children. The funding cost is $6.6 million.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) proposes a new Tamworth Adventure Pool Lagoon is proposed to be built on the site of the City Olympic Pool (Pool). During the commentary TRC stated that the estimated cost would be $12 million, without an Olympic size pool and substantial water splash areas.
Tamworth has a population of about 43,000. When the South and West Tamworth Memorial Pool (Scully Pool) was built by return servicemen so their children and the nearby schools could use the pool, Tamworth had a population of approximately 20,000, also catered for by the Tamworth City Olympic Pool. Tamworth, now doubled in size is expected to have a single Olympic size pool at Scully Pool.
City Pool users include East Tamworth Primary, St Nicholas Primary, West Tamworth Primary, St Joseph's Primary, Oxley Vale Primary, Oxley High School, Calrossy and McCarthy High school, make regular use of the pool during the warmer months and you often see them walking in groups to the City Olympic Pool. These student numbers are approximately 5,300 people.
Scully Park caters for the Tamworth High School, South Tamworth Public School, Hillview School, St Edwards School and Peel High School totalling about 2,950 students.
The arguments made to this Council previously for retention of the Tamworth City Olympic Pool, or a pool built to Olympic Pool standards to replace it, are the same and still as valid.
The most pressing argument is for school children and young people to have access to low cost entry pools, in reasonably accessible locations, which is why the existing pools are located where they are.
Tamworth with a population of about 43,000 people, currently has two pools. In peak morning and evening periods these two pools cannot cater for the existing demand from users, with three and four people per lane. What will the situation be if the existing pools are replaced and do not meet the requirements of the rate paying public?
Additionally some comments made indicate that the Lagoon design may become a heat sink.
Gunnedah has built a FINA standard 50 meter Olympic pool and a 25 meter heated pool for all year round use for $11.4 million, see Gunnedah Council website. Tenders were called in 2018 and the pools are now complete. If Gunnedah can get an excellent facility for $11.4 million, Tamworth can get a similar facility for a similar investment.
TRC needs an authentic consultation with the real users of the pool, the school children, the recreational users, the competitive sporting swimmers, and the Tamworth and regional community, to establish what the real needs are. It is suggested standard Olympic pool as part of the configuration, is a foregone conclusion.
Tamworth Regional Residents and Ratepayers Association
Christmas is coming - Goodness gracious me, I haven't sent a card yet - Or bought a Christmas Tree
I cannot find the decorations - I put away last year, To brighten up the house with - And bring a bit of cheer!
Why do I get so frustrated - When Christmas day draws near? Sometimes it gets me down - And I wish I wasn't here.
Let us stop and think and contemplate - What is Christmas all about? It's the birthday of the Christ child - Of this I have no doubt
The Angels sang their Glorias - The shepherds guarded their sheep, And down in the town of Bethlehem - Little baby Jesus lay asleep
Mary and Joseph watched over him - With tender loving care, To keep him safe and happy - In a manger that was there
Three wise men came form the East - They followed a bright, shining star, It didn't matter where it led them - It didn't matter how far!
The star stopped above the stable - Where baby Jesus lay, This was the end of their journey - They were very happy to say
They brought precious gifts to give him - Myrrh, frankincense and gold, And only in the future - Would the meaning of them unfold!
We all have heard of Jesus - And the message he did bring, So now we recognise him - As our saviour and heavenly king
So let us stop for a moment - For five or six or seven, To pray to baby Jesus - To take us all to heaven
That is the story of Christmas - Believe it if you will, It's been celebrated for two thousand years - And we are celebrating it still
Poem by Ms Norma O'Brien, Nazareth House, Tamworth
Firstly I am unware if you favour the present government, if so, you will probably disregard the contents of this letter and pursue your ideology.
This federal government would have top be the most intractable and intolerable political party since federation.
These people are pertinacious on their quest to ruining our: heritage, culture, pride. The electors who voted them into office are of the same indefinable ethos and entente.
They are bigots of the Labor Party ethics, the Labor stupidity and its temerity.
Labor in 'cahoots' with the Greens and Teals are 'dead set' on stuffing our country.
In conclusion, 'wake up you born and bred Aussies - call on the GG of Australia to disband this 'rabid rabble' before it is too late.
Greg Daly, Limbri
