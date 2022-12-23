The Northern Daily Leader
Your say on the day's top stories

December 24 2022 - 8:00am
Your say on the day's top stories

Yes, the right places!

Allan Lisle makes a valid point about how renewables should be in the right place and if we cannot put wind turbines where the wind blows best, then it makes a mockery of this claim.

