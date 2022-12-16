POLICE and fire crews are hopeful dozens of local kids will turn out for Saturday night's first Youth Night Out in Tamworth.
The Youthie in Quinn Street will have food and festivities from six o'clock until midnight in a bid to get teenagers off the streets.
Oxley police and Fire and Rescue NSW crews have joined together to run the night which is a first of its kind in Tamworth.
Oxley Detective Inspector Jason Darcy said it was all about networking with kids.
The new initiative is aimed at breaking down barriers between police and the city's youth, to drive them away from bad influences and anti-social behaviour or property offending.
Detective Darcy said the police district was trying new initiatives to work with locals kids.
"We want there to be a place at night where kids have somewhere to go and hang out and have fun in a safe space, instead of having the alternative of getting hooked up with the wrong people," Detective Darcy said.
He said movies, music and other games will be on offer, as well as the fire trucks for a look behind the scenes.
Police are hopeful there will be a good turnout in a bid to make the event a regular one.
The night will run from 6pm until late.
