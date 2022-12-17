That's a wrap for 2022 and what a year it was

2023 is set to be an exciting year with so many community-building projects well and truly underway. The Tamworth Ambulance Station will open for early in the year, the Gunnedah Koala Sanctuary is underway, we will be building a better Banksia next year, road projects will be starting, continuing, or finishing, Gunnedah Hospital will begin very soon - they're tendering for a builder now, and we've been working hard to get a suite of water security options under way.