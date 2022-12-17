That's a wrap for 2022 and what a year it was

The tree is up and the tinsel is wreaking havoc on our vacuum cleaners as the festive season has well and truly begun.
I trust you have great holiday plans, spending time with family, friends and if you're lucky enough, enjoying a bit of time to rest, relax and reset ready for the new year.
2022 went by in the blink of an eye as we all went back to the office, back to events and back to enjoying our lives. It was great to be able to attend so many great events through the year like our country shows, the Country Music Festival in April, the Currabubula Markets, Fiesta la Peel, the Tamworth Cup, and many, many more.
These events were so well attended that it caught organisers off guard. Just ask the Manilla Show Society who had more than double the usual number of visitors, requiring several visits to the local IGA to restock supplies. The way we came together throughout 2022 was great to see and I sincerely hope it continues.
Many in our community are really feeling the pinch with the ongoing high cost of living. We are finally starting to get some reprieve on the fuel front, and I hope that is reflected in the price of groceries and essentials in the coming months.
In the meantime, if you haven't yet, please get in touch with Service NSW to see what rebates may be available to you. The NSW Government just re-opened the popular $150 Back to School Vouchers, which is great news for our families, and there are several other rebates, vouchers, and discounts available through Service NSW.
2023 is set to be an exciting year with so many community-building projects well and truly underway. The Tamworth Ambulance Station will open for early in the year, the Gunnedah Koala Sanctuary is underway, we will be building a better Banksia next year, road projects will be starting, continuing, or finishing, Gunnedah Hospital will begin very soon - they're tendering for a builder now, and we've been working hard to get a suite of water security options under way.
The hard work of the past few years is set to bear fruit in 2023 and I'm looking forward to continuing to work with the community on the projects that matter.
These include those projects that don't make the headlines. Funding for community groups that is so important. The popular Community Building Partnerships program is starting to roll out now and I'm looking forward to working with our successful groups to build a stronger community.
Wishing you all the best over the holiday period. Stay safe on our roads if you are travelling, get some rest and I'll see you in 2023!
