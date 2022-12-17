The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

That's a wrap for 2022 and what a year it was

By Kevin Anderson
December 17 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiesta La Peel 2022 was one of the big events that drew out the crowds in 2022. Picture by Andrew Messenger

The tree is up and the tinsel is wreaking havoc on our vacuum cleaners as the festive season has well and truly begun.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.