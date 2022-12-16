LORRAINE Legge is spending her Christmas hosting a lunch for lonely community members without family to visit, and nowhere else to go.
The act of service gives the Whiddon Community Care staff member a nice feeling, and she gets to hear all her favourite carols.
"I've worked in community services for a long time now, and I've always found it really sad when people I've been supporting and working with are by themselves," she said.
"It's an opportunity to put a smile on a face, food in the belly."
Christmas is a time when people can feel lonely, particularly people that are older, have a disability and are more vulnerable.
"They're by themselves, and then they remember good times that aren't there now, and it can just be really depressing," she said.
Whiddon Community Care invites residents to Tamworth Community Centre for lunch, carols, and company on Christmas Day from 12 - 2pm.
RSVP's are essential.
Contact Lorraine - 0487 195 201 - by Wednesday December 21.
St Edward's Parish in South Tamworth has been hosting a celebratory Christmas lunch for lonely hearts since 2015.
It's grown into an event that even people not of the Catholic faith tradition have begun to join in and attend, Deacon Paul Manvell said.
"The socialising and the fellowship that happens in the hall is just wonderful," he said.
The event has transformed into something people bring their families to, and young people meet with older people to share their stories, he said.
This year, tales from overseas will join the mix.
The parish is expecting a number of new families that have just arrived to Tamworth from different countries to attend the festive meal.
Visit Mary Help of Christians Church Hall on Christmas Day at 12 for 12:30 and be treated to lunch and conversation.
Email RSVP's to southtamworthparish@armidale.catholic.org.au by December 20.
