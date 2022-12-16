A BIKIE who threatened a policeman's wife on the street "had no idea" who she was because he would never have chosen to live near an officer, a court has heard.
Michael Hayes was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour order in Tamworth Local Court for the unusual offence of assaulting a law officer's relative.
"I have never seen this charge before," magistrate Julie Soars said.
As part of his sentence, the 33-year-old must be supervised and engage with medical professionals.
The court heard Hayes was less rational at the time of the offending as he had been severely struggling and was admitted to hospital afterwards.
"If he was of sound mind it would have been much more serious," Ms Soars said.
Defence solicitor Paul Lewis told the court Hayes had agreed to plead guilty to the charge but maintained he "had no idea" he lived near a police officer and his wife in Tamworth.
He said as a known member of an outlaw motorcycle gang there was "no way" Hayes would have chosen to live near police, and he was now in the process of moving.
But, Ms Soars said Hayes had agreed to facts which clearly show he had mentioned "your f***ing copper husband", Ms Soars said.
Mr Lewis asked she give little weight to that as other things Hayes was saying while out on the street were unintelligible.
"It was verbal threats and from somewhat of a distance," Mr Lewis said.
The police officer was at work at the time and is not stationed in Tamworth.
The court heard the officer's partner heard Hayes on the street yelling "incoherent threats" just after 6.30pm on September 23.
She said she heard him say words to the effect that he was going to ask the policeman to come out so he could "bash him".
CCTV on the street captured him screaming "which house is it?" and "get the big man out here".
The police facts said Hayes was continually threatening his affiliation with the Finks and was yelling "do you know who I am?".
The police officer's wife came outside as two people tried to restrain Hayes, and claimed he said he was going to "kill her and her f***ing copper husband".
"It's the threat to kill them that's a concern," Ms Soars said.
Hayes was also sentenced to 12 months of supervised good behaviour for intimidating another person there at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
