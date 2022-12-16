It was the end of an era for Year 6 students at Tamworth Public School, with their final day on Friday.
A full week of activities, which included the Year 6 formal on Wednesday night, culminated in a farewell tunnel.
Students were sent on their way with smiles and a pat on the back for good luck.
Read also:
There was more than a few tears, as the graduates left the school grounds for the final time, ready to take the next step in their educational journey, but not before a well earned Christmas holiday break.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.