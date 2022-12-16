The Northern Daily Leader

2022 Country Colts: Central North conclude carnival with loss to Western

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated December 16 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 4:43pm
Central North celebrate a wicket at the Country Colts in Queanbeyan. Picture Facebook

Central North have finished the Country Colts in sixth place after winning two of their five matches at the eight-team under-18 carnival at Queanbeyan.

