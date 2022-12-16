Central North have finished the Country Colts in sixth place after winning two of their five matches at the eight-team under-18 carnival at Queanbeyan.
For Central North, the carnival concluded with an eight-wicket loss to first-placed Western.
Leg spinner Zac Craig said Central North could "always do better" but was "happy" with two wins.
"We did well in the T20s, which we normally don't go well in," he said.
"And then we improved from what we had been doing - as in, over the years we've slowly improved with our batting and how we perform as a team."
After an 18-run one-day loss to the North Coast in round one, Central North had back-to-back Twenty20 wins.
A 51-run defeat of the ACT in round two was followed by a 20-run win over the Central Coast.
In round four on Wednesday, Central North did well to dismiss Newcastle for 170 in the 49th over, but could manage only 115 in reply.
In the round five clash against undefeated Western on Thursday, Central North were dismissed for 131 in the 40th over.
In reply, Western finished on 2-132 in the 32nd over.
No 3 Joseph Hancock top-scored for Central North with 31.
Craig, an Old Boys first-grader who is in year 12 at Farrer, finished the annual tournament with six wickets. His best return was 3-23 off four overs against the North Coast.
Opening the innings, he had a top score of 38 - achieved against the ACT.
He said: "It's probably the last junior carnival I'll be to. So I just tried to enjoy it - and I think I did."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.