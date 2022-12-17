THERE will be a shortage of specialist counselling services on offer for victims of sexual assault across the Gunnedah area.
A social worker position will be left vacant at the Gunnedah Hospital and Sexual Assault Service with senior staff yet to fill the job.
In letters obtained by the Leader, the employee confirmed they would be resigning from the role as of December 16 and the position would remain vacant until filled.
The social worker - who was employed by Hunter New England Health (HNEH) - described the choice as a "hard decision" after working to "enhance the lives" of patients, clients and the community.
The Leader can reveal that due to the vacancy, no referrals to Community Health Social Work will be accepted until the position is filled and those on the waiting list will be contacted about alternative services.
Urgent referrals to the hospital were accepted up until Friday and a business continuity plan has been put in place to manage referrals to sexual assault counselling.
There will be "temporary limited service capacity" at the Gunnedah Sexual Assault Service during recruitment.
Health workers have been advised to refer anyone who has been sexually assaulted in the past seven days to be directed to the Gunnedah emergency department for initial medical assessment.
"Referrals for counselling for children and young people, their significant others, and adults are unable to be accepted while Gunnedah SAS recruits to vacant positions," the letter says.
Those seeking counselling have been directed to Victim Services.
A spokesperson for Hunter New England Health confirmed to the Leader recruitment is still ongoing.
"We continue to provide the community with allied health support from Gunnedah," the spokesperson said.
"With additional services available through Tamworth hospital."
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
