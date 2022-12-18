A NEW roundabout will help manage increased traffic flow, once a new housing estate boasting more than 2000 dwellings is built.
A development application to construct a roundabout on Werris Creek Road, leading to an entrance road into Tamworth Regional Council's Arcadia Estate, has been submitted to council for approval.
According to the plans, a road will run east of the new roundabout into the future residential development, about six kilometres south west of the city's CBD.
"The connection to Duri Road/Werris Creek Road allows for well controlled traffic flow that provides the best opportunity for increased traffic flow, once upgrade works are complete, to facilitate ingress and egress from the estate safely," the report says.
Work will include the construction of the roundabout, new road surfaces, the removal of vegetation, the construction of a new entry road and median island and stormwater management.
"The construction of roadway and the intersection would facilitate the orderly economic development of the land and promote good design and amenity of the built environment," the report says.
"The land would not impact upon the ability for service infrastructure and essential utilities to be provided to the site."
In October, council unanimously voted to increase the maximum number of dwellings in the estate from 1,670 to 2,350.
At the time, councillor Helen Tickle said it would be essential for the growing city.
"Arcadia Estate has been acknowledged as one vital component in the planning for the growth of Tamworth," she said.
"I support the increased diversity in housing and increased density because smaller dwellings provide more affordable homes for first home buyers and young families, people looking to downsize and retire."
Housing up to 5,000 people, the proposed estate will also include a commercial centre, supermarket, and specialty retail, food and drink premises.
Council's manager of development Sam Lobsey, said Arcadia would be a key estate in accommodating more people moving to Tamworth.
"Arcadia includes small lots, provisions for housing variety and minimum density provisions, which are a first for Tamworth, but certainly not for the state," he said.
Arcadia will make up part of a new housing strategy, which council has received $147,000 from the state government to help develop.
The roundabout and entrance road are expected to have a "positive impact" on the future residential development and "improve" and "control" traffic flow.
The application comes after council agreed to rethink turning Rodeo Drive into a through road to access the new estate.
The proposal was met with alarm from Rodeo Drive residents, who told the Leader they chose to live at the quiet location in a bid to avoid traffic.
A spokesperson for council confirmed meetings with residents were ongoing, but the potential to turn Rodeo Drive into a through-road had not yet been shelved.
"No further decisions have been made," the spokesperson said.
"Any proposed change to the development control plan would need to be adopted formally at a council meeting."
