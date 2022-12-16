The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Native stingless bees face threat from baits to kill wild European honeybees due to varroa mite crisis

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
December 17 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A native bee backyard hive. Researchers fear these bees could be attracted to poisoned hives in the bush. Picture by Tim Heard

Native stingless bees could become victims of the NSW government's baiting program to kill European honeybees, researchers say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Science, technology, academic research, conservation, medicine, nutrition, animal welfare, sports reporter. Topics column writer.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.