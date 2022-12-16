Rylee Kiddle and Reba Brown are first cousins, started racing mini trotters when they were five, have deep family roots in harness racing and share a dream to be qualified drivers one day.
Now they are also both Inter Dominion winners.
The dynamic duo clean swept the mini trot races at last Saturday's finals at Melton, Victoria.
Brown won the Midgets with Just Jack and the Ponies with Mr Fantangles, or 'Mango' as he is better known, to become what is believed to be the first mini trot driver to win two Inter Dominions on the same night, while Kiddle drove Mr Rocket Fuel to victory in the Shetland division.
"It felt awesome to win," Brown said.
The 10-year-old is no stranger to the Inter Dominion stage after qualifying to race at last year's finals at Menangle with Just Jack.
For Kiddle, however, Saturday was her first experience racing at such a prestigious meeting.
"It was really good and I was really happy that we did it and we won it, it was really exciting," she said.
The 'we' was Mr Rocket Fuel, or 'Toby' as she calls him. The 13-year-old shares a special affinity with the 11-year-old.
"He's a good horse. I've had him since I was two-years-old," she said.
"He was born in my backyard and he's just been my best friend ever since and I just love him."
Also proficient in karate, she is in the top three in Australia in her division, Kiddle said she loves "everything about" mini trotting.
"I just love the sport," she said.
"It's not always about winning; it's good meeting new people along the way who are also enjoying the sport."
That was one of the best parts about the finals - meeting other mini trotters from around the country.
Brown is the fourth of her siblings to race mini-trotters, and drive Mr Fantangles, who has been part of the family since 2010.
"We got him when he was 18 months old," she said.
Now 14, it was his second straight Inter Dominion win with her brother Tanner saluting with him last year.
He gave Reba a bit of trouble early, bucking away, but she was able to get him back into a trot and he was too strong over the line.
One of the most prestigious races in harness racing, Brown and Kiddle already have their eyes on an even bigger prize. Both have qualified to compete at the Miracle Mile in March.
