Harness Racing: Rylee Kiddle and Reba Brown clean sweep Inter Dominion mini trotting finals

By Samantha Newsam
December 17 2022 - 6:00am
Fresh from starring on the Inter Dominion stage, Reba Brown (left) and Rylee Kiddle were back in the gig for Tamworth's meeting on Thursday. Picture by Peter Hardin 151222PHF006

Rylee Kiddle and Reba Brown are first cousins, started racing mini trotters when they were five, have deep family roots in harness racing and share a dream to be qualified drivers one day.

