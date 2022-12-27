NUNDLE has a story to tell.
Since the COVID lockdowns, the quiet town was "inundated" with more visitors than local Megan Trousdale had seen before.
The president of the Nundle Business Tourism and Marketing Group wanted to seize the opportunity and show people how much the place has to offer.
"I think one of the silver linings from COVID has been the appreciation of rural NSW," she said.
"We're certainly seeing people wanting to get out into the rural areas."
Nundle is so scenic that a priority for 2022 was to create a video showing off its charms.
The first ever Destination Nundle branded video has now premiered online.
The four minute video features 12 businesses as well as six attractions and events.
It features interviews with business owners, and captures events throughout the year across changing seasons.
"The road trip is definitely back," Megan Trousdale said.
"And the summer visitation period is always a very busy period for visiting family and friends in Tamworth.
"This is perfect timing for us to remind Tamworthians of what is on their doorstep."
A walk up and down the main street is enough to explain how significant tourism is to local business.
"Tourism is a way to help our town maintain its essential services," she said.
Teree Burr's children are fourth generation Nundle locals.
The Nundle Events and Groups owner wanted to portray the great lifestyle of the town.
"Even if you don't live in a major capital city, you live in an urban area, an escape to a place, and a village, like Nundle can offer all of that nature and scenery and just that slower pace," she said.
Residents are a mixture of people that have lived there their whole lives, and a large proportion of tree changers escaping urban jungles.
"It has all the essential facilities that we need to live and raise a family," she said.
"It's a small town that punches well above its weight.
"That's why a lot of us live here."
Part of Nundle's "niche" is that the majority of businesses are open weekends and public holidays, aside from Christmas Day.
Appealing characteristics include the nearby waterways and camping grounds like Sheba Dams, Chaffey Dam and local creeks and rivers.
The town also has artists set to perform at the Dag sheep station and the Peel Inn during the 10 days of the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023.
Ms Trousdale reminded Tamworth residents when they're struggling to think of what to do with visiting friends and family on those stinking hot summer days, Sheba Dams is always three or four degrees on the cooler side.
"Bring them out to Nundle and see our beautiful countryside and visit some of our quirky, interesting and special boutique businesses," she said.
The Destination Nundle brand video is a collaboration between Nundle Business Tourism and Marketing Group Inc., Destination Tamworth and Sally Alden Photography.
It was funded jointly by member contributions, and the Destination Tamworth marketing support program.
