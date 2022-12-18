HEADED camping for Christmas, or escaping to the region's dams for water views this festive season?
Well, travel plans could be dead in the water with blue green algae threatening to ruin all the dam fun over the Christmas break.
Lake Keepit is still in the green for water monitoring levels, but the trends in Copeton, Chaffey and Split Rock dams could force swimmers and skiers out of the water.
Chaffey Dam has a red alert status after four of the last six tests returned blue green algae samples, with the previous two orange.
The dam's downstream levels are also in the red.
Both the Keepit Dam kiosk area as well as the dam wall are in the green for swimming, according to the water data.
READ ALSO:
Nearby Split Rock Dam's levels aren't so good. Split Rock's Recreation Area has had two orange and four red results in a row out of its last six samples taken.
The dam's wall had an amber level in the last reading after having three red level alerts issued, while downstream of the dam on the Manilla River has seen three red level alerts for blue green algae warnings.
For Copeton, the signs aren't much better. The Northern Foreshore seems to have better quality readings with an amber alert in the last reading after a green level.
But across the dam, the kiosk side has seen four red alert levels issued for the algae in the water, and the Wonulla point side has progressively deteriorated with two red samples detected after two previous amber readings.
Copeton's Dam Wall has had four red level readings in a row.
Meanwhile, Pindari Dam has seen a mixture of green and amber levels detected in the latest sampling of the water.
Earlier this month, Water NSW issued a Red Alert advisory for high levels of potentially toxic blue-green algae for the Manila River below Split Rock Dam extending to the township of Manilla.
In November, red alerts were also issued for Chaffey Dam and downstream on the Peel River, as well as Copeton Dam.
Water NSW said red alert levels mean algae was blooming and could be seen in clumps or scums, and are considered toxic to humans and animals.
Authorities warn locals and visitors should avoid recreational activities like swimming, water skiing, canoeing, rafting or any other water activities until the red alert warning is lifted.
Water NSW said potentially toxic blue-green algae may cause gastroenteritis if consumed, while contact can cause skin and eye irritations.
Consuming any water with the algal toxins in it could cause health problems, and boiling the water does not remove the toxins.
Water NSW urges anyone who suspects they have been affected by blue-green algae to seek medical advice as soon as possible.
Keen anglers are also warned to stay away from the water, and avoid fishing to minimise their chances of getting sick, but any fish caught should be cleaned and washed thoroughly in uncontaminated water.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.