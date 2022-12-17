A $330,000 project to remove organic woodchips from the city's CBD playground will go ahead in a bid to reduce maintenance.
Woodchips at Tamworth Regional Playground on Kable Avenue will be replaced with rubber softfall, to cut out time spent sweeping and cleaning up stray bark.
At a closed meeting on Tuesday, Tamworth Regional Council awarded a contract for the design, supply and construct of the rubber softfall to Sydney-based company Wetpour Safety Surface Specialists.
Council manager of sport and recreation Paul Kelly said the playground would have to close to allow the facelift to be completed.
"We expect to close one half of the playground at a time to ensure the public still have access to the park," he said.
Work is scheduled to commence in February, after school goes back.
The softfall will be installed in 17 separate locations around the playground.
The decision to rake up the bark chips and replace the landing with softfall came after council's sports and recreation operational and technical staff identified the need during the last 18 months to replace the woodchips.
Maintaining the woodchips requires two council staff to inspect, rake and clean the bark off paths and pavement for one hour-a-day, seven days-a-week, according to a report submitted to council.
Mr Kelly said staff, who previously were rostered on to maintain the woodchips, would not be out of a job once the softfall is installed.
"The staff will continue their work across other parks, gardens and sports fields throughout the CBD area," he said.
The project will be fully funded from council's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure pot.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
