Jason Lee Kennedy sentenced in Tamworth court to five years in jail for siege with Oxley police and domestic violence offences

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 25 2022 - 5:00pm
The man was sentenced for domestic violence offences. File picture

A STAND-OFF with police lasted more than an hour after a man "coming down" from ice bashed a woman until she blacked out then threatened to stab and kill her.

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

