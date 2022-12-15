The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council to auction off five properties to reclaim $18,523.82 in rates and charges

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Five properties will go under the hammer in Gunnedah to reclaim unpaid rates. Picture by Gunnedah Shire Council

ANOTHER council will push ahead with its mission to recoup unpaid rates and charges when five properties go under the hammer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.