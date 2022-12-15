JUST under $75,000 has been awarded to 13 local organisations in round 2 of the 2022 Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund.
Twice a year, Sapphire Wind Farm invites local community organisations to submit applications for a share of funding that can be used on equipment and infrastructure purchases, repairs and renovations, and programs and events.
Among the organisations awarded funding was the Inverell Basketball Association.
Kacey Burt, Treasurer has thanked the Sapphire Wind Farm for the funding.
"Thank you to Sapphire Wind Farm for the generous grant to the Inverell Basketball Association," she said.
"The Inverell Basketball Association is slowly growing in numbers of kids within Inverell and surrounding towns."
The grant will allow the Association to purchase new much needed equipment including a new scoreboard, basketballs and nets for the players who range in age from 4 to 16 years.
The following organisations received funding under Round 2 of 2022:
Round 1 of the Sapphire Wind Farm Community Benefit Fund opens on January 16.
To find out more information visit https://inverell.nsw.gov.au/building-and-development/wind-farms/sapphire-wind-farm-community-fund/ Or call Council on (02) 67288 288.
