Gunnedah Shire Council's Administration Building, Gunnedah Shire Library and GoCo will close at 12pm on Friday, 23 December for a two-week period. The facilities will not reopen until Monday, 9 January, 2023.
The Gunnedah Memorial Pool will open every day except for Christmas Day, and The Civic Theatre will be closed on Christmas Day, 27 December, 1-3 January 2023, and 9 January, 2023.
The Gunnedah Waste Facility will open each day except for Christmas Day and New Year's Day, with an early closure of 12pm on 23 December. Rural Waste Facilities will be closed on 23 December, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, 30 December, and 1-2 January 2023.
Bins, including recycling bins, will be collected as usual across the Christmas and New Year period.
The Gunnedah Saleyards will cease operations following the final 2022 sale on Tuesday, 13 December and will reopen for the sale on Tuesday, 10 January, 2023.
The Visitor Information Centre and Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery will be closed on Christmas Day only.
For more details on closures, please see council's Christmas Closure Calendar.
Gunnedah Shire Council wishes everyone a wonderful and safe Christmas and New Year break.
For urgent assistance over the Christmas closure period, please phone Council's after-hours service on (02) 6740 2100.
