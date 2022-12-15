The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Gunnedah Shire Council offices will be closed from Friday, 23 December, reopening Monday, 9 January, 2023

By Newsroom
December 15 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merry Christmas from Gunnedah Shire Council. Picture supplied

Gunnedah Shire Council's Administration Building, Gunnedah Shire Library and GoCo will close at 12pm on Friday, 23 December for a two-week period. The facilities will not reopen until Monday, 9 January, 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.