The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council landfills holiday operating hours

By Council
December 17 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the Curby Program was a great opportunity for residents. Picture by Tess Kelly

Soft Plastics Recycling

The Curby Soft Plastics Program has been received extremely well by the Tamworth regional community with thousands of registrations in the first two weeks since it was launched on 1 December, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.