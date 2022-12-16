The Curby Soft Plastics Program has been received extremely well by the Tamworth regional community with thousands of registrations in the first two weeks since it was launched on 1 December, 2022.
Recycling soft plastics is vital to creating a circular economy and keeping more material out of landfill. Around about 94 percent of soft plastics in Australia still end up in landfill, with this great new program we can keep soft plastics out of our landfill and prolong its life.
The Tamworth region is the first regional LGA to be registered for Curby, which is testament to the progressiveness of the region. Register for the program now to start recycling soft plastics. To learn more visit the Tamworth Regional Council website and search "curby".
Plans to build an Organics Recycling Facility (ORF) in the Tamworth region are progressing well. Once the facility is built and operational, Tamworth Regional Council will be able to process food and organic material into valuable compost. A recent Food Organics Garden Organics (FOGO) trial in Tamworth where people trialled the recycling of their organics was very successful and provided some very useful feedback.
Like the Curby Soft Plastics Program, the ORF will help keep material out of landfill and help produce a circular economy. Council will update the community as the ORF progresses.
All facilities closed 25 December, 2022 and 1 January, 2023.
Holiday operating hours for Saturday 24 December, 2022 and Saturday 31 December, 2022:
