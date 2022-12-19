A TAMWORTH man will serve out a prison sentence in the community for dealing and firearms offences after a secret undercover sting exposed him.
Sean David Condon appeared in Tamworth Local Court for sentencing and will be banned from taking drugs for 18 months as part of his sentence.
The 44-year-old from Kootingal admitted to supplying methylamphetamine between June and July, last year, in Tamworth, as well as possessing a .303 calibre bolt action rifle around the same time.
Condon, who was living in Westdale at the time of the offending, supplied or took part in the dealing of 6.95g of ice on five occasions, court documents reveal.
After hearing submissions, magistrate Julie Soars determined the offending crossed the Section 5 threshold for a prison term, but found the sentence could be served through an intensive corrections order (ICO) in the community.
As part of the order, Condon must stay out of trouble and be supervised for 18 months.
He's also banned from taking drugs for the duration of the order.
He pleaded guilty to allegations of supplying more than an indictable quantity of methylamphetamine; as well as possessing an unauthorised firearm.
He had an offence of being a firearms holder and not having approved storage taken into account in sentencing.
According to the agreed facts before the court, Strike Force Burtenshaw was set-up by Oxley police to home in on those dealing drugs across Tamworth
Condon had a .243 Winchester bolt action rifle in his name that was meant to be stored at a Manilla home, but came into possession of the new .303 firearm in May or June, last year, and discussed with his co-accused "how much the firearm may be worth".
On July 8, last year, police raided a Carinya Street property in Manilla but the registered gun was nowhere to be found.
The same day, police raided a Kootingal home where police uncovered Condon's .243 calibre firearm in an unlocked carry case under the bed.
He was charged shortly after and has been on bail since his arrest.
Several co-accused arrested as part of the police sting have pleaded guilty and remain before the courts.
Earlier this month, Justin Anthony Heywood was jailed for two years for supplying almost 38g of the drug ice, after his arrest by the same strike force.
Adam Sullivan, 40, was also placed on an ICO in Tamworth District Court for his role in the ring which was exposed by Strike Force Burtenshaw police.
The court heard Sullivan had supplied 70g of the drug ice, including more than 20g which he attempted to supply, for his own financial gain.
