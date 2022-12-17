'Good planning is a bit beyond just mitigating bat and bird deaths'

The proponents present background noise data, which appears to satisfy NSW Planning guidelines of a 35dBA limit - possible slightly higher at times of high wind hub speeds. A closer look however reveals some rather concerning data: the presence of the wind farm at some locations will at times create a noise intensity up to eight times the current background noise. This appears to be the case when wind speeds are strong at high altitude, but very still at ground level. This weather phenomenon - an atmospheric inversion - is particularly prominent in cooler frosty nights of the year, chiefly in late Autumn and winter. The proponent's background noise data however was conveniently taken in December and January when there is significantly more nocturnal noise in the form of scarab beetles, moths and active wildlife. I wonder how much worse it would look if the wind farm proponent measured background noise in the middle of winter.