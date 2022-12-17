Ray Peck (Letters, 14 December 2022) highlights the importance of appropriate planning for renewable energy projects and simple ways to mitigate some of the impacts. With reference to wind turbines, however, good planning is a bit beyond just mitigating bat and bird deaths.
Recently the NSW Planning Department has put the proposed Winterbourne Wind Farm environmental impact statement (EIS) on exhibition. There is much to be said about the EIS, but I will focus solely on noise.
The proponents present background noise data, which appears to satisfy NSW Planning guidelines of a 35dBA limit - possible slightly higher at times of high wind hub speeds. A closer look however reveals some rather concerning data: the presence of the wind farm at some locations will at times create a noise intensity up to eight times the current background noise. This appears to be the case when wind speeds are strong at high altitude, but very still at ground level. This weather phenomenon - an atmospheric inversion - is particularly prominent in cooler frosty nights of the year, chiefly in late Autumn and winter. The proponent's background noise data however was conveniently taken in December and January when there is significantly more nocturnal noise in the form of scarab beetles, moths and active wildlife. I wonder how much worse it would look if the wind farm proponent measured background noise in the middle of winter.
Also in the EIS, noise predictions and background noise are discussed chiefly in dBA level measurements - a measure best suited for higher frequency noise. Wind turbines chiefly produce infrasound and low frequency noise. There is little said about whether the wind turbine noise will resonate with home structures, sheds, or landscape; travel through home structures, evade white noise generators, and disturb residents during sleep time hours; or how it will interfere with the communication systems of animals which use infrasound and low frequency noise to communicate, detect prey and predators.
To cut a long story short: is there any place for huge wind turbines in the region? There isn't a place without homes or wildlife. Even if people agree and get paid to put up with them, I think we should be asking the planning authorities to put measures in place to protect minors and other vulnerable dependants of households from major noise intrusion - particularly nocturnal, and measures against animal cruelty should farmers decide that their unfortunate livestock will have to suffer, while they abscond from home every so often to find a better place to sleep.
George Papadopoulos, Kellys Plains NSW
Over the last 12 years of the NSW Coalition Government the Tamworth electorate is blessed with a local MP and Minister who said he could "knock on doors", that he "rattles the can", that he "has a seat at the table of government" and that he "can get things done", but I believe there is disappointingly not 12 years of big achievements throughout the Tamworth electorate and even the last four years have been completely underwhelming with numerous unfulfilled 2019 election promises such as Gunnedah Hospital, Banksia Acute Mental Health Unit, Tamworth University, Goonoo Goonoo Road and Rangari Road upgrades to name just a few. In stark contrast to the stunning achievements of the Member for Northern Tablelands, the proof is clearly in the Christmas pudding.
Just six years ago we had a promise from the Government of Baird/Stoner that we would see a $6 billion bounty for regional NSW from the regrettable sale of NSW electricity assets. When that didn't materialise the Government of Berejiklian/Barilaro announced 4 years ago the regrettable sale of the Snowy Hydro for $4.15 billion with "every cent to be spent in regional NSW", yet another empty promise for the safe electorate of Tamworth. Unfortunately for us, we mustn't be "regional" enough with the Perrottet/Toole Government still spiriting away billions into Sydney for stadia, museums and roads to get Sydney commuters home 15 minutes earlier. However I am sure our Government MP will have a few more empty promises and oversized cheque announcements to make between now and March 2023.
During the 2021 Upper Hunter By-election former Deputy Premier John Barilaro promised "no mining on the Liverpool Plains ever, full stop". Now the towns and villages of the Liverpool Plains that join the Tamworth electorate from Upper Hunter at next year's State election may be surprised to learn that they are all collectively impacted by gas PEL's 1 and 12. Added to that the Government has agreed to permit Santos to utilise the long paddock, the myriad of travelling stock reserves throughout rural NSW from Narrabri to Newcastle, vital during drought and many with precious native vegetation and biodiversity that will be dug up and devastated.
In terms of cost-of-living pressures electricity couldn't be higher despite the promise of cheaper electricity, post electricity privatisation. If you're building a house Kevin's government made it a lot more expensive in terms of State plantation timber that has been sold to China at the expense of the NSW domestic market. Water security for Tamworth, Kootingal and Moonbi, forget it. Our local MP is Water Minister and still couldn't deliver a dam, water recycling or amendments to water management legislation. We still don't know why the Government frittered away the contents of Chaffey dam during the 2017-2019 drought so imagine the impacts of the next drought.
The chooks are coming home to roost now with collective crisis's in health and education. Health will be unsustainable with proposed FIFO health workers considered the norm. As for education A local Tamworth high school has apparently lost teachers in the double digits. Rural education needs have been supplanted by a Government bereft of answers because it is hung up on the laissez-faire American model of service delivery. Crime is rampant around the Tamworth electorate and rural NSW generally but no suggestions of funding programs to deal with recidivist offenders nor amendments to the Young Offenders Act, 1997, just the glib announcements of "more boots on the beat". Most importantly polls point to a change of government, how will a current government MP deliver in opposition? Change is needed, better is possible. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
Reply Mr Brown of Nundle. Planet of Humans got pluses and minuses by thousands, yours is a minus one, but you are not understanding the main concerns are simply placements and disposals. You must have seen the documentary and my relevances are the disposals of those uglies, which they are when left laying around.
So again, may you answer that simple question of how and who is going to dispose of giant uglies and panel arrays?
The Lisle family Scot ancestery coat of arms says, sedula et honeste, dilligently and honestly. Thus so I give and thus so I expect of others.
I understand your placements are easy grid access for saving and return, but at what cost to those saddled with them end time? I am not anti renewables. I had written Barnaby a time back and advocated on farm subsidies for placement of windmill generators and panels for homes, workshops and sheds etc, for own uses and remain on grid for continuity if they consider so.
It's sensible use of renewables in right places. That's my rant! simplex et facillis.
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
Imagine what it would be like if almost all vehicles in Australia were powered by electricity derived from renewable energy sources.
The benefits available for all would be considerable, the air would be so much cleaner, the health improvements would be extensive, no more any awful petrol or diesel fumes, no more relying on other countries for most of our petrol-a huge plus, running cost savings would be substantial, there would be less noise, greenhouse gas emissions would be greatly reduced-a huge plus, human induced climate change would be considerably slowed - a huge plus-one could go on and on.
Transitioning almost all vehicles away from dirty fossil fuels would be one of the greatest achievements of the present century. Bring it on more quickly.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
Please dear readers, take this observation as what it is intended to be for me wondering about something, the answer to which has eluded me for some time.
It appears that more often than not, when an article is printed in a newspaper or reported on TV is about a high achiever whether it be in academia, research or well-liked sports person, if the subject that they are referring is of Indigenous heritage they are invariably referred to as a "proud" Indigenous person. Surely all high achievers should be labelled "proud" of their achievements, not just any one section of our wonderful community. Again, I am merely wondering how and why this term has crept into our everyday terminology and do not intend any disrespect.
