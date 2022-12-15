Throughout the winter sporting season, Charlie Henderson was flat-chat.
The 17-year-old had to strike a fine balance between his Year 11 studies at Farrer while simultaneously juggling a burgeoning representative rugby league career.
So, when the summer cricket season rolled around, it felt like he could finally breathe.
"Every season that comes around, I'm keen to have a little bit of a break from the footy and get into the cricket," Henderson said.
And though he effectively missed out on a pre-season due to his football commitments, that sense of freedom has shone through as Henderson has compiled scores of 47 and 55 in his two most recent innings for Tamworth City United.
"I was coming off the back of a pretty big footy season, I didn't get much of a pre-season in," he said.
"I did struggle a bit [early] ... but I've hit some form.
"I used to do a lot of rep cricket, and you'd feel a lot of pressure ... but when I come in off not much training, I'm not expecting anything and just playing."
That form should hold Henderson and Tamworth City in good stead this Saturday when they take on Bective in a first-versus-second clash.
Captain Tait Jordan said the side will look to continue its habit of putting on big first-innings totals at Riverside 1, and hopes Henderson can continue to plunder the same vein of form he has found of late.
"He's always had the talent, he hits balls in places that most others don't," Jordan said.
"He hits the ball very strongly square of the wicket and backs himself. He has a lot of confidence on and off the field."
That self-assurance has been built, steadily, over the last 12 months.
In 2021/22, Henderson played occasionally in first grade and got a taste of top-level local cricket.
This season, he has become a regular member of Tamworth City's first grade team and now feels at home in the side.
"My first few games, I was a bit nervous," Henderson said.
"It was a bit of a step up, but I've settled in now. It's just a good team environment this year with Tait as captain, he's doing a really good job and we're going well."
