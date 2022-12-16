The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Pieper and James Cooper to lead new Tamworth and District Liquor Accord after members vote

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Squires and James Cooper are part of the new leadership team for the Tamworth and District Liquor Accord. Picture by Peter Hardin

A NEW leadership team has taken the reins of Tamworth's liquor accord and is moving swiftly with big plans ahead of the country music festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.