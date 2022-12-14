The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council cancels country music festival cavalcade for second year in a row

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 14 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council has confirmed the cavalcade will not go ahead in 2023. Picture file

AN iconic event on the Tamworth Country Music Festival calendar has been canned again, due to concern for community safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.