BOOT up and tune in to the 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival.
More than 300,000 fans are tipped to call Tamworth home over the next fortnight, as they settle in for 10 days and nights of country music magic.
Click here to read some of the highlights of the festival, as well as read about some of the stars.
Our cover boy, James Johnston, has been nominated for a record six Golden Guitars and his solo show was sold out months ago.
We also catch up with some golden oldies of the country music stage, such as Adam Harvey, Dean Winchester, Felicity Urquhart and Beccy Cole.
Plus we highlight all the Golden Guitar nominees, so find yourself a comfy spot and settle in for some great reading.
