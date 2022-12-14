A new chapter will soon get underway at the Kootingal Library, after council found funds to complete the project following a budget blowout.
Tamworth Regional Council voted to allocate a further $300,000 to the upgrades after a tender for the design and construction of the project came back significantly higher than expected.
Unable to talk the costs down with Rice Constructions, council has reached into its pockets to find the funds to deliver the "minimum" scope of the project.
Councillor Phil Betts said it was a great outcome to see works get off the ground for the growing and vibrant village.
"The area of Kootingal and Moonbi is a very big area, it certainly supports a huge number of young families," he said at a council meeting on Tuesday.
"But the facilities out there are somewhat limited."
And with a library no longer "just a place for borrowing books", Cr Betts said the state-of-the-art facility would encourage socialisation and access to services and technology.
With the funds ready to go, the project will see the demolition of the existing library located inside the hall.
The new library will include a staff room, technology and services, and a kitchen, conference room and unisex toilets will be installed between the library and hall.
Cr Steve Mears said with Tamworth trying to reach a population of 100,000 people, it was important to focus on upgrading the outer villages.
"We can't squeeze all these people into Tamworth," he said.
"Anything we can do to improve the facilities in our smaller communities is a bonus and a plus."
The redevelopment has sparked some controversy, after the Kootingal War Memorial Hall committee was axed to allow council to take the reins on the project.
Mayor Russell Webb said there was no other option if the community wanted the upgrades to go ahead.
Cr Webb said issues relating to workplace health and safety meant the group had to be dissolved and control handed over to council.
"Into the future there will be a new management strategy put in place that will manage the facility on behalf of the community and they way they want it," he said.
A modified development application is in the works for the project, however the appearance will remain similar to the initial plans which were placed on public exhibition.
The cost of the design and construct has been quoted to council as $1.45 million.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on education, Gunnedah and the Liverpool Plains region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
