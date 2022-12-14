With the Tamworth Country Music Festival just around the corner, here's a few unique Christmas gift ideas, to keep the family entertained.
Hosted by Darren Carr in the beautiful Tamworth Town Hall on Tuesday 17 January at 8pm, Music For McGrath is a show for the whole family.
Some of Country Music's biggest names will come together, donating their time and talent all in honour of a great Australian cause 'The McGrath Foundation'.
With the hottest backing band around, under the musical direction of Vaughan Jones and featuring Brendan Radford, Rusty Crook, Simon Johnson and Mal Lancaster the sounds of country will come to life. Some featuring artists include Amber Lawrence, Ashleigh Dall
as, Shane Nicholson, Darren Coggan, Aleyce Simmonds, StarMaker 2022 Winner Max Jackson, The Hussy Hicks, Catherine Britt, Amber Joy Poulton, Ricky Albeck plus many more!
100,000 families have been supported by the McGrath Foundation since 2005 and their new goal is to fund 250 McGrath Breast Care Nurses by 2025, working towards the mission of ensuring no one misses out on care.
So grab your tickets and support this very worthy cause.
Father and Daughter together - a heart warming performance for sure!
On Saturday 14 January at 2.30pm in the Capitol Theatre multi award winning performer Darren Coggan is bringing his daughter Olivia Coggan along for a first time, father and daughter show.
During the challenge of home learning in lockdown, the pair went a step further and recorded a joint EP.
The seven track Dear August features uplifting affirmations of the universal values they hold true.
Performing together all the songs from the EP, along with a selection of favourites from Darren's albums and concept shows, this will be an exciting opportunity to hear Olivia's original songs for the first time in concert.
Tickets are on sale now, be sure to secure yours.
Come and join us in the Grand Ole Tamworth Town Hall and celebrate Tamworth's own Golden Girl In The Moment.
On Wednesday 18 January at 7.30pm 2022, CMAA Female Artist of The Year - Ashleigh Dallas is bringing her songs and melodies along for her one and only Tamworth Country Music Festival show.
The Tamworth born, four times CMAA Golden Guitar winning country artist will be encouraging her audience to stay In The Moment as she shares the stories and songs from her five studio albums, taking the audience on a journey sharing the highs and lows but wrapped up in the comfort of a sweet country sound that Ashleigh executes with heart and authenticity.
In The Moment is presented by the Tamworth Regional Conservatorium of Music, where Ashleigh started her musical studies at age two and now has proudly taught in the teaching Early Childhood Music faculty, as well as mentoring a youth choir, in the hope to unleash the love and power that connecting to lyrics and singing can have.
Come along for a night of laughter and connection through the power of song with Ashleigh in the heart of her hometown and celebrate Tamworth's own Golden Girl In The Moment.
