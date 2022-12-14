The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music festival concert gift ideas for Christmas

By Theatre Talk
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Tamworth Country Music Festival just around the corner, here's a few unique Christmas gift ideas, to keep the family entertained.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.