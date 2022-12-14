Members of Tamworth Day VIEW Club celebrated the festive season, with lunch at Carmen's restaurant on Wednesday. Pictures by Gareth Gardner.
The Tamworth Day VIEW Club was formed in 1968 and are known for their support of the Smith Family and programs like Learning for Life, which recognises that extra support for children experiencing disadvantage is crucial to keeping them engaged in their education, and involves financial assistance to help families meet the cost of school essentials like uniforms, books and excursions.
Read also:
The Club is always looking for members, and they'd be keen for anyone who is interested to get in touch.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.