Tenterfield hopes to become an internationally recognised mountain biking destination and adventure tourism hub, after the announcement of a major state government-funded project.
Stage one of the Angry Bull Trails (ABT) will be constructed after the allocation of $4.1 million from the government's Regional Tourism Activation Fund.
Stage one of the project will comprise 116km of adaptive and inclusive mountain biking trails and a trail centre.
It is claimed that the trials, to be built in and around Tenterfield, will be the longest network of mountain biking trails in Australia.
It is estimated that the trials will attract at least 35,000 visitors to Tenterfield each year, generating $4.3 million in revenue annually for the Tenterfield economy while creating 25 jobs.
In a media release, Nationals Upper House member Scott Barrett, who was in Tenterfield on Wednesday to announce the funding grant, said the project will place the town and the wider region on the map as a nationally significant mountain bike destination.
He said: "This project will see 177km of world-class trails for mountain-bike riders of all abilities, including adaptive trails and tracks for walkers," he said.
In the same media release, ABT director Joseph Smith said that "at the core of the ABT project is social enterprise and providing education and training opportunities for local youth".
He said: "ABT has partnered with BackTrack Youth Works and TAFE NSW, to provide training courses and employment in the fields of trail construction, maintenance, operations and adventure tourism."
ABT said the protect will provide visitors with a year-round adventure tourism experience and an opportunity to explore Tenterfield's "spectacular landscapes".
ABT said the project will "ignite" economic development opportunities for adventure and cycling tourism in a location with "amazing natural assets and a rich cultural history".
It said there will be significant opportunities for additional support businesses to emerge including mechanics, bike sales and repairs, cycling tours and accommodation.
It said there will also be the potential to link with trails and businesses in other villages in Tenterfield Shire and surrounding areas including Drake, Liston, Urbenville and Jennings.
