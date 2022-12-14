The Northern Daily Leader

Angry Bull Trails: state government allocates $4.1m for Tenterfield mountain biking project

December 14 2022 - 3:00pm
Kerri Hampton, Joseph Smith and Scott Barrett. Picture Supplied

Tenterfield hopes to become an internationally recognised mountain biking destination and adventure tourism hub, after the announcement of a major state government-funded project.

