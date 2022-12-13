Busy month caps a full year for all students and staff Advertising Feature

Merry Monday Christmas Party was celebrated by all at Moonbi Public School on December 5. There was also a Presentation Day on December 9.

IT'S been a busy year for students and staff at Moonbi Public School.

This month alone there was an Enrichment Day (where students were involved in a range of different craft activities), a Presentation Day on December 9 and students in the Eagles class learnt about money.

Moonbi Public School, in Charles Street, is a busy institution offering an array of subjects to its students, from creative arts and English, through to science and technology, religion and ethics.

"Our students are encouraged to become critical thinkers and independent learners in a safe and friendly environment," principal Melissa Wood says.

Ms Wood started as principal at Moonbi in 2021, having been the principal at Chandler Public School and working as a senior education officer for the NSW Department of Education.

"I have a passion for investigating innovative educational practices to ensure that all students can thrive in their classrooms," Ms Wood says.

She is joined by a team of professional, university-educated teachers who encourage students to develop a love of learning and a desire to succeed.

"They maintain the highest integrity and concern for your child's wellbeing," Ms Wood says.

Staff value the individuality and capacity of all students to do their personal best.

"We welcome new families and develop shared visions for their children," Ms Wood says.

"Our school focus is on literacy and numeracy. Children are provided with quality teaching strategies and a comprehensive support program.

"Small class sizes, a high computer to child ratio and a strong student welfare focus enhance learning.

"Our vibrant community of small schools group enables our children to interact with other students while developing a wide range of skills.