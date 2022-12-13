Tuesday's Tamworth meet began slowly for local trainers.
The first three races of the day were taken out by Scone-trained horses on a track rated a soft 5 despite Monday's thunderstorms.
But when Dubliner Boy lined up in the barrier ahead of the fourth race of the day, Tamworth-based trainer Mark Mason suspected he had a good shot at winning.
"His form's been pretty good this time in," Mason said.
"He's run a couple of seconds and a third last start. One of the horses that finished behind him when he ran third came out and won at Armidale on Sunday."
In confirmation of his trainer's suspicions, Dubliner Boy shot out of the gate and roared to a comfortable one-and-a-half length win.
It marked the four-year-old's first triumph from seven starts, and while Mason said he "won't be running off to Sydney with him next week", he expects Dubliner Boy has "a couple more wins in him".
Race four then kick-started a hot streak for a handful of other local trainers in attendance.
The Lion, trained by Michelle Fleming, went on to a narrow victory in race five, while Craig Martin's Roussos broke away for a two-and-a-half length win in race six.
Fleming then backed up her initial victory with her second of the day in race seven, which came courtesy of Our Boy Ollie by more than three lengths.
With four winners from the last five races, it was a strong meet for the Tamworth trainers on a track that recovered shockingly well from Monday's rain.
