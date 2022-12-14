The Northern Daily Leader
Thousands of Murray Cod fingerlings released into Keepit Dam

By Newsroom
December 14 2022 - 11:00am
Ozfish Northwests Anne Michie joined Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson to release the fry into Keepit Dam on Tuesday. Picture supplied.

More than 40,000 Murray Cod fingerlings have been released into Keepit Dam, as part of an ongoing fish restocking program.

