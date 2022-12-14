More than 40,000 Murray Cod fingerlings have been released into Keepit Dam, as part of an ongoing fish restocking program.
Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government's Fish Stocking Program continues to play a vital role in enhancing recreational fishing opportunities and strengthening fish populations across the state.
NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Fisheries produce the fish fry or fingerlings at their state-of-the-art hatcheries, to be released across the State.
"The NSW Government is committed to breeding millions of native fish, salmonoid and marine species each year to keep our lakes and rivers well stocked for future generations," Mr Anderson said.
He also said the region's anglers could look forward to successful seasons in the future after a lean couple of years while fish populations bounce back.
"We know that fishing is a significant economic driver for regional community, and for Reflections Holiday Park at Lake Keepit, so it's a win, win for us to restock the dam," he said.
"Not only do we preserve our iconic Murray Cod, we also have an opportunity to boost tourism and fishers flock to catch these cod in the future.
"We hope that these stockings continue to bolster the recreational fishing industry that contributes over $3.4 billion to the state's economy every year.
"The 2022-23 season is expected to be one of the biggest yet, with favourable conditions, good natural recruitment and the Government's stocking program resulting in high quality fishing opportunities for natives and trout across popular impoundments and river systems."
